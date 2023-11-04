Due to midweek games, Pitt’s ACC opponents only have two games today.

The schedule got started on Thursday night when Duke beat Wake Forest on a last-second field goal, and it continued last night with a 17-10 win for Boston College over Syracuse at the Dome.

Those two games made up half of Pitt’s conference opponents, leaving a little less of interest on the slate today. Beyond Pitt’s schedule, the evening slate of games does include No. 8 Alabama hosting No. 14 LSU and No. 20 USC hosting No. 5 Washington.

Among Pitt’s opponents, Cincinnati will host UCF at 3:30 and West Virginia gets a rematch against Kedon Slovis when the Mountaineers host BYU tonight.

Noon

North Carolina (6-2, 3-2 ACC) vs. Campbell (4-4)

ACC Network

North Carolina has been in a slump, with losses against Virginia and Georgia Tech after opening the season 6-0. Thankfully for the Tar Heels, they have Campbell coming to Chapel Hill today. But then they get Duke, Clemson and N.C. State, so we’ll see if the slump returns.

3:30 pm

Virginia Tech (4-4, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville (7-1, 4-1 ACC)

ACC Network

Virginia Tech rebounded from its 1-3 start by winning three out of the last four, with the game against Pitt as the Hokies’ jumping-off point. Meanwhile, Louisville’s lone blemish came in its loss at Pitt, and the Cardinals bounced back from that by beating Duke 23-0 last week. Louisville is favored to beat VT by 10 today, and the Cardinals will look to use the ACC’s No. 2 rush defense to shut down Kyron Drones and the Hokies’ ground attack.