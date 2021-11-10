Vidovich and Löeffelsend earn top ACC honors

Pitt head coach Jay Vidovich and defender Jasper Löeffelsend headlined a wave of Panthers recognized by the ACC’s awards announced today.

Vidovich received the ACC Coach of the Year honor for the second consecutive season, the seventh time of his career. The former Demon Deacon claimed the award five times at Wake Forest, before coming to Pitt in 2015.

Löeffelsend, the only Panther named to the All-ACC First Team, was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, also for the second consecutive year. He becomes the second player to achieve the feat under Vidovich — the award’s last back-to-back recipient was Wake Forest’s Ike Opara in 2008 and 2009.

Offensively, Löeffelsend facilitates better than nearly anyone in the conference. His eight assists rank first in the ACC, tied with his teammate Bertin Jacquesson and Louisville’s Pedro Fonseca.

He anchors a Pitt defense that’s allowed just 1.13 goals per game, including five shutouts. The Panthers have given up more than two goals just once this season, helping them earn the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.

Although none of his teammates joined Löeffelsend on All-ACC First Team, a bunch landed on the other two. Jacquesson, Rodrigo Almeida, Valentin Noel, Arturo Ordoñez, Velijko Petkovic, and Jackson Walti made up more than half of the Second Team.

Goalkeeper Nico Campuzano nabbed a spot on the All-ACC Third Team, while Guiherme Feitosa was named to the All-Freshman Team. The nine honored players is the second most in program history.