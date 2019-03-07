Ticker
Video: Whipple on the offense and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE FROM THE FIRST DAY OF SPRING CAMP - Practice notes: OL lineups, new positions and more | Video: QBs and WRs on the first day | Narduzzi on the offense, position moves, Paris Ford and more | Video: Narduzzi talks after the first day of camp | Slideshow: Photos from the first practice | FREE ARTICLE: Pickett gets started with his newest coordinator

Mark Whipple met the media after his first practice as Pitt's offensive coordinator, and here's video of what he had to say.

