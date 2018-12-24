Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-24 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: Weaver on defending Stanford

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Rashad Weaver met the media last week to talk about the Sun Bowl, and here’s video.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}