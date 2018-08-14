Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-14 13:46:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Video rundown: Tuesday's interviews

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - FREE ARTICLE: Twyman looks to be a "dominant force" | From the players: What's the sales pitch to get recruits to Pitt? | The 3-2-1 Column: Confidence, Aston, freshmen and more | Recruiting rundown: Where do things stand after the August mini-run? | Video: The Harley Drill - get a look at every defensive player | From the players: How high are the expectations on defense?

Pat Narduzzi, Charlie Partridge, Kenny Pickett, Chase Pine and Rafael Araujo-Lopes met the media on Tuesday. Here's video.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}