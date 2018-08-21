Video rundown: Tuesday interviews
MORE HEADLINES - The FREE Panther-Lair.com 3-2-1 Column: Mack's eligible, Pine moved, tickets sold and more | Mailbag: 8/18/2018 - On the DL, the RBs, the redshirts and more | FREE ARTICLE: Mack will provide immediate help | What stood out in Pitt's most recent practice? | Training camp video: Ball security and the DL | Slideshow: Photos of QBs, TEs and more from this week | FREE ARTICLE: How can Shawn Watson fix the offense in 2018?
Pat Narduzzi, tight ends coach Tim Salem and several players met the media on Tuesday. Here's video of what they had to say.