New Pitt receivers Andy Jean, Deuce Spann, Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, Bryce Yates, Tony Kinsler and Cameron Sapp met the media for the first time on Wednesday and talked about the Panthers' offense, how they've adjusted to life in Pittsburgh and a lot more. Here's video of what they had to say.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.