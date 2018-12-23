Give a Rivals gift subscription
Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
GIFT SUBSCRIPTION
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-23 06:00:00 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Video: Pickett on the season, the bowl and more
Chris Peak •
Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher
Kenny Pickett talked about the 2018 season, facing Stanford and more this week.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}