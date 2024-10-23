Advertisement
Published Oct 23, 2024
Video: New Pitt AD Allen Greene's introductory press conference
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair

New Pitt athletic director Allen Greene held his introductory press conference on Wednesday. Here's video of Greene, Pitt chancellor Joan Gabel and Board of Trustees chair John Verbanac talking about the new hire and what it means for Pitt.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement