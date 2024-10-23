Video: New Pitt AD Allen Greene's introductory press conference

New Pitt athletic director Allen Greene held his introductory press conference on Wednesday. Here's video of Greene, Pitt chancellor Joan Gabel and Board of Trustees chair John Verbanac talking about the new hire and what it means for Pitt.
New Pitt athletic director Allen Greene held his introductory press conference on Wednesday. Here's video of Greene, Pitt chancellor Joan Gabel and Board of Trustees chair John Verbanac talking about the new hire and what it means for Pitt.
Where does Jaland Lowe need to improve the most this season?
Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Tuesday and talked about the matchup with Syracuse and more.
Who's being targeted in the passing game? How are the players lining up? Let's look at the numbers.
Previewing Syracuse with TheJuiceOnline.
Where does Jaland Lowe need to improve the most this season?
Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Tuesday and talked about the matchup with Syracuse and more.