The Pitt football team had an early upset big against No. 4 Florida State, but the Panthers started to fade in the second half. Pitt trailed by three points at halftime, but twice had the ball in Florida State territory and failed to score, and ultimately the Seminoles got rolling. The Panthers are now 2-7 on the season and following the game head coach Pat Narduzzi, quarterback Christian Veilleux, and Brandon George met with the media. Here is video from that session.