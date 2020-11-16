 Panther-lair - Video: Narduzzi's weekly press conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 15:24:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: Narduzzi's weekly press conference

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday. Check out full video of what he said.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}