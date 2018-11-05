Ticker
Video: Narduzzi's Monday press conference

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
MORE HEADLINES - The scoreboard and the scenarios: Where things stand for Pitt in the Coastal | Pitt-Virginia Tech set for 3:30 kickoff | Pitt makes the top two for a four-star RB |FREE ARTICLE: The top of the Coastal | Pitt sticks with Hall and the running game to beat UVa. | PODCAST: The drive home from Virginia | Narduzzi on upsetting Virginia, the run game, the defense and more

Pat Narduzzi met the media for his weekly press conference Monday, and here's video.

