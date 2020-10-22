Panther-lair - Video: Narduzzi's final talk before Notre Dame

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-22 13:12:09 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Video: Narduzzi's final talk before Notre Dame
Chris Peak •
Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair
Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Thursday, and here's what he had to say.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}