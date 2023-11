NEW YORK — Pitt dropped a 28-13 decision to Syracuse on Saturday noon at iconic Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Panthers slipped to 2-8 on the season and lost their fourth straight game as well. It marked Syracuse's first win since September as the Orange ended a current five-game losing streak and also put an end to another streak, claiming a win over Pitt for the first time since 2017.

Following the game, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, safety Javon McIntyre, and senior offensive linemen Jake Kradel met with the media. Here is video from that session.