Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
{{timeAgo(content.live_at)}}
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-27 13:17:27 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Video: Narduzzi after Tuesday's practice
Chris Peak •
Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher
Pat Narduzzi met the media after Tuesday's practice, and here's video of his remarks.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}