{{ timeAgo('2018-03-29 11:08:10 -0500') }} football

Video: Narduzzi after Thursday’s practice

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt’s practice on Thursday and here’s video of what he said.

