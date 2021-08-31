Video: Gallagher puts on a show

Laurel Highlands opened its 2021 season with a 44-14 win over Connellsville on Friday night, and top 2023 recruit Rodney Gallagher had a big hand in the victory.

The No. 2 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, Gallagher lines up at quarterback and defensive back for the Mustangs, and he made plays all over the field. He completed 9-of-13 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, carried the ball six times for 111 yards and two more scores and recorded two interceptions on defense.

Check out highlights of a standout performance from the two-sport athlete.