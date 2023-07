The Pitt alumni basketball team otherwise known as The Zoo Crew held an open practice on Thursday evening. The Zoo Crew is participating in The Basketball Tournament, an annual event held each summer pitting 64 teams playing for a million dollar winner-take-all prize. Many of the participating teams feature alumni college basketball teams. This year's Zoo Crew roster features former Pitt greats like Levance Fields and Sam Young as well as recent Panthers like Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott.



The team will be coached by all-time Pitt great Dejuan Blair. He met with the media following the team's practice along with Cummings. Here is video from that session.