Video: Capel talks about the hiring of Allen Greene

in other news
In the film room: Offseason improvements and NBA questions for Lowe
Where does Jaland Lowe need to improve the most this season?
Narduzzi on Syracuse, Holstein, the portal and more
Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Tuesday and talked about the matchup with Syracuse and more.
Inside the numbers: A closer look at the offense after six games
Who's being targeted in the passing game? How are the players lining up? Let's look at the numbers.
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Syracuse with TheJuiceOnline
Previewing Syracuse with TheJuiceOnline.
Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel spoke to the media after new athletic director Allen Greene's introductory press conference. Here's video of what Capel said.
