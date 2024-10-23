Advertisement

Published Oct 23, 2024
Video: Capel talks about the hiring of Allen Greene
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel spoke to the media after new athletic director Allen Greene's introductory press conference. Here's video of what Capel said.

