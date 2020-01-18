News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 15:12:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: Capel's post-game

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Here's video of Jeff Capel's post-game press conference after Pitt beat UNC Saturday afternoon.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}