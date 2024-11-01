Video: Capel on the scrimmage, shooters, Delalic and more

in other news
The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?
All season, Pitt's players and coaches have been saying "Prove it;" now they've got their biggest opportunity to do it.
Video: Bates breaks down the defense
Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' defense.
Fall sports report: Men's soccer clinches share of ACC title
Pitt soccer clinched at least a share of the ACC title following a 4-1 win over Virginia
Video: Bronowski on the offense, special teams and more
Pitt tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' offense and more.
Under the Lights: Heintschel accounts for 8 TDs
Keeping tabs on Pitt's 2025 recruiting class
in other news
The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?
All season, Pitt's players and coaches have been saying "Prove it;" now they've got their biggest opportunity to do it.
Video: Bates breaks down the defense
Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' defense.
Fall sports report: Men's soccer clinches share of ACC title
Pitt soccer clinched at least a share of the ACC title following a 4-1 win over Virginia
Jeff Capel met the media on Friday and talked about Pitt's scrimmage with Cincinnati, the Panthers' shooting, Amsal Delalic's injury and more. Here's video of what he said.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.