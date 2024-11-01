Advertisement

The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?

The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?

All season, Pitt's players and coaches have been saying "Prove it;" now they've got their biggest opportunity to do it.

 • Chris Peak
Video: Bates breaks down the defense

Video: Bates breaks down the defense

Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' defense.

 • Chris Peak
Fall sports report: Men's soccer clinches share of ACC title

Fall sports report: Men's soccer clinches share of ACC title

Pitt soccer clinched at least a share of the ACC title following a 4-1 win over Virginia

 • Jim Hammett
Video: Bronowski on the offense, special teams and more

Video: Bronowski on the offense, special teams and more

Pitt tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' offense and more.

 • Chris Peak
Under the Lights: Heintschel accounts for 8 TDs

Under the Lights: Heintschel accounts for 8 TDs

Keeping tabs on Pitt's 2025 recruiting class

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett

The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?

The Morning Pitt: What can Pitt prove at SMU on Saturday?

All season, Pitt's players and coaches have been saying "Prove it;" now they've got their biggest opportunity to do it.

 • Chris Peak
Video: Bates breaks down the defense

Video: Bates breaks down the defense

Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates met the media on Tuesday and talked about the Panthers' defense.

 • Chris Peak
Fall sports report: Men's soccer clinches share of ACC title

Fall sports report: Men's soccer clinches share of ACC title

Pitt soccer clinched at least a share of the ACC title following a 4-1 win over Virginia

 • Jim Hammett
Published Nov 1, 2024
Video: Capel on the scrimmage, shooters, Delalic and more
Jeff Capel met the media on Friday and talked about Pitt's scrimmage with Cincinnati, the Panthers' shooting, Amsal Delalic's injury and more. Here's video of what he said.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

