Pitt notched an 86-74 ACC win over Cal on Wednesday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers overcame a slow start and turned a 16-point deficit into a 12-point win. With the victory, Pitt improved to 11-2 on the season and 2-0 in league play.

Following the game, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel along with players Cam Corhen and Jaland Lowe met with the media. Additionally, Cal head coach Mark Madsen spoke as well.

Here is video from that session.