Advertisement

in other news

Daoust on the DL, FitzSimmons and more

Daoust on the DL, FitzSimmons and more

Pitt defensive line coach Tim Daoust met the media to talk about the state of the defensive line and more.

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
Heintchel is 'excited' about Pitt's undefeated start to the season

Heintchel is 'excited' about Pitt's undefeated start to the season

Mason Heintschel excited about Pitt's season, and to eventually join the program

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts after a busy weekend

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts after a busy weekend

An athletic director hired, two big volleyball games, a new ranking for Pitt football and more on today's show.

 • Chris Peak
Confidence brimming around sophomore PG Jaland Lowe

Confidence brimming around sophomore PG Jaland Lowe

Jaland Lowe looks ready to make next step as a player

 • Jim Hammett
Video: Amadou-Kante, Austin, and Lowe speak after Pitt's Saturday practice

Video: Amadou-Kante, Austin, and Lowe speak after Pitt's Saturday practice

Press conference videos following Pitt's Saturday practice

 • Jim Hammett

in other news

Daoust on the DL, FitzSimmons and more

Daoust on the DL, FitzSimmons and more

Pitt defensive line coach Tim Daoust met the media to talk about the state of the defensive line and more.

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
Heintchel is 'excited' about Pitt's undefeated start to the season

Heintchel is 'excited' about Pitt's undefeated start to the season

Mason Heintschel excited about Pitt's season, and to eventually join the program

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts after a busy weekend

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts after a busy weekend

An athletic director hired, two big volleyball games, a new ranking for Pitt football and more on today's show.

 • Chris Peak
Published Oct 22, 2024
Video: Capel, Leggett and Corhen break down the exhibition win
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair

Jeff Capel, Ishmael Leggett and Cam Corhen met the media after Pitt's exhibition win over Point Park on Tuesday night. Here's video of what they said about the game and more.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement