Clemson took down Pitt 78-75 in overtime on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers had their chances throughout the second half and in the extra session, but in the end it resulted in their fourth straight defeat. Following the game, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, and Pitt senior Ishmael leggett all met with the media.

Here is video from that session.