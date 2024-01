DURHAM, N.C. — Pitt upset No. 7 Duke 80-76 on Saturday night inside of historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jeff Capel, a Duke alum, earned his first win as an opposing coach against the Blue Devils in Durham. Blake Hinson scored 24 points to help ignite the win, while Jaland Lowe produced a spectacular 17-point effort. Here is video of all three following the game.