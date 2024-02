CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Pitt pulled off a 74-63 upset victory over No. 21 Virginia on Tuesday night. It marked the Panthers' first-ever win inside of John Paul Jones Arena and also snapped Virginia's 23-game home winning streak. Pitt has now won four games in a row and took another step towards working its way back onto the bubble. Following the game head coach Jeff Capel along with players Guillermo Diaz Graham, Blake Hinson, and Ishmael Leggett talked about the victory.