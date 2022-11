Pitt defeated Tennessee-Martin 80-58 to open the 2022-23 season. The Panthers are 1-0 to start the year for the first time in three seasons. Pitt received big performances from a pair of newcomers. Blake Hinson led Pitt with 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Federiko earned the start in place of the injured John Hugley. The lengthy big man produced 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks in his Pitt debut.

Here is the postgame press conference video.