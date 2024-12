BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Pitt Panthers started off conference play with a 64-59 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum. Pitt trailed for much of the game, but made a late push and figured out a way to defeat the Hokies for the first time in Blacksburg since 2003. Following the game, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel along with players Zack Austin and Jaland Lowe. Here is video from that session.