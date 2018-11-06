Join the Rivals community!
Video: Capel and players preview the season opener
Chris Peak •
Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher
Jeff Capel, Kham Davis and Sidy N'Dir met the media on Monday, and here's video of their remarks.
