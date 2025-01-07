Published Jan 7, 2025
VIDEO: Capel, Lowe discuss Pitt's 76-47 loss to Duke
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
Staff
Twitter
@JimHammett

DURHAM, N.C. — The Pitt Panthers dropped to 3-1 in ACC play following a 76-47 loss to No. 4 Duke on Tuesday night. After that game, Jeff Capel and Jaland Lowe met with the media.

Here is video from those interviews.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings