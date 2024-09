CINCINNATI — The Pitt Panthers pulled off an improbable 28-27 come-from-behind win on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Pitt was trailing 27-6 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter before ripping off 22 unanswered points. Following the game Pitt players Rasheem Biles, Eli Holstein, Desmond Reid, and Ben Sauls met the media. Here is video from that session