 Panther-lair - Video: Bates, Beatty and more on Tuesday
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 19:29:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Bates, Beatty and more on Tuesday

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Randy Bates, Chris Beatty and more met the media on Tuesday. Here's video of what they had to say.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}