Published Nov 3, 2024
Video: Bartholomew, George, and Narduzzi after Pitt's loss to SMU
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
DALLAS — Following Pitt's 48-25 loss to SMU on Saturday, head coach Pat Narduzzi along with seniors Gavin Bartholomew and Brandon George met with the media. Here is video from that session.

