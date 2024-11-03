Advertisement
in other news
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Surprise seasons, dropped passes and more
In this week's Morning Pitt Mailbag, we're taking questions on surprise seasons, dropped passes and more.
• Chris Peak
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on SMU, disrespect and more
Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Thursday and talked about the matchup with SMU and more.
• Chris Peak
Film review: The offensive struggles - and successes - against Syracuse
Pitt's offense managed two touchdowns and two third-down conversions against Syracuse. What worked and didn't?
• Josh Hammack
Video: Bartholomew, George, and Narduzzi after Pitt's loss to SMU
DALLAS — Following Pitt's 48-25 loss to SMU on Saturday, head coach Pat Narduzzi along with seniors Gavin Bartholomew and Brandon George met with the media. Here is video from that session.
