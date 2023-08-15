Narduzzi: Saturday we ended up going with a morning scrimmage because of rain in the afternoon and had a nice night practice Sunday night and day off yesterday, so we should be fresh today.

Got a good scrimmage in on Saturday. I’m happy with where we are. Saw some really good things. Saw some things obviously we need to clean up, as always. But we got 125 offense and defense plays and another 30 special teams plays in, so you’re talking about 155 total plays, which I was happy with that, number one. We got our reps in, we got what we needed, got a good two-minute at the end. But I would say just the explosiveness of our offense in the passing game was there in a big way. We’ve got to shore things up defensively. They’ve gotten really good at throwing the deep ball. Phil, Christian and Nate all had big plays in the scrimmage as far as big passes, whatever they were, which I won’t get into. But we’ve got to make plays on defense and defensively stop the run. That’s kind of what we do. So we know what we are, we know who we are and I was happy overall with where we are coming out of that scrimmage.

How do you grade the progress that Phil has made to adapt to your offense?

Narduzzi: You know what, it’s hard for me to grade it. I think that’s a great question for Cignetti. Just from listening to Coach Cignetti, he’s kind of just way ahead of where he was when he was with him last. So I know Coach Cignetti is impressed. It’s hard for me to compare. I can’t say where he was except he kicked our butt in 2020 up there after we had a ball bounce off the upright if anybody recalls that. It makes me still sick. I don’t remember any other play except that one.

So it’s hard for me to answer that - where he is now. ‘Hey Coach Cignetti, what is the difference in where he was now and where he was when you last took him?’ I think that’s a great question.

Are you still going through a learning curve with the safeties?

Narduzzi: Yeah, kind of. I look at it, we talked about Javon and how good he’s been, but really, the guy that played really well in the scrimmage was P.J. O’Brien, so he stepped up and had a nice day back there. But Steph Hall is doing a nice job; he’s making strides. I think Donovan McMillon is making strides. And Cruce Brookins is kind of sliding up into the depth chart as well at the safety position.

How close is Brandon George to competing for that middle linebacker spot?

Narduzzi: Brandon’s doing a nice job, so it’s a work in progress, to be honest with you. I would put him in there as one of those four guys - one of the four starters at linebacker - but we’re only going to start three. Which one’s it going to be? We’ll figure out when we get there. But that’s a daily evaluation.

Who was on the receiving end of some of those completed deep balls?

Narduzzi: Oh boy, who was? I’ll tell you, Bub obviously was on a couple of them. Che was one of them. It was really good to see, because you think of him doing all the short stuff and getting the ball in his hands - he had a great deep ball. Jake had one at the end in a two-minute drill - you know, whether the quarterback was sacked or not, everybody will have discussion on that. There was a fourth down earlier where the quarterback scrambled and did he get a first down or not? The head coach said it was a first down, so it was a first down. One of those deals. There’s all kinds of discussions there. But it was a good day.

What have you seen from Bub as far as the consistency?

Narduzzi: I’ll tell you right now, we talk just receiver play, he’s been very consistent. And I’m going to add into it special teams. I mean, that guy has been a gunner on our punt team and right now watching him run down there on the punt team, I’m like, ‘Holy cow.’ He’s going to make himself some money if he can run down as a gunner and he can consistently do that in a game on the punt team, because he’s special right now. I just love his worth ethic in everything he does. He’s just an unbelievable kid.

After Bub and Konata, are there any receivers that are setting themselves apart from the group?

Narduzzi: Yeah, another deep ball - Dae Dae Reynolds had one as well, Daejon Reynolds. He had one as well, going back to the deep ball question. So he’s done a nice job.

But some of those young guys, man - those guys better watch out. Kenny Johnson had one. Kenny Johnson always has one. I forgot about him, but he always has one. Kenny is separating himself. Zion is separating himself a little bit from some of the other guys at this point, in my opinion. And Jake’s doing a really good solid job.

Did you have walk-ons go on scholarship this summer or this offseason?

Narduzzi: Not yet. Not yet. We wait until August usually to do that.

Who was the winner of the scrimmage?

Narduzzi: The offense won the scrimmage and it came down to - not the two-minute - you know, I always tell the guys, I don’t care who wins or loses but the offense didn’t turn the ball over. The three’s had one quarterback-center exchange, and we don’t even count points with the three’s; I don’t know if you knew that. It’s really one’s and two’s; we count their points and let the three’s go play and not worry about giving up a TFL or we’re losing the scrimmage because the three’s turned it over. But the one’s had one turnover the entire scrimmage. When you play, I mean, over 100 plays with the one’s and two’s and you have one turnover - it might as well have been a punt; it was M.J. Devonshire with one heck of an interception. It was an ESPN highlight.

Did you catch the release of the AP poll yesterday?

Narduzzi: I didn’t. I heard 32, but I didn’t catch it. I didn’t look and see who’s in front of us. But I don’t really care.

Do you like the chip on your shoulder?

Narduzzi: We always have a - if they ranked us 15th in the country we’d still have a chip, so it doesn’t matter.