Narduzzi: First day in pads. I’m looking forward to seeing what our guys have got today. It’s been awhile since we’ve tackled anybody live. We won’t tackle the whole time. You guys will be here - I forget how many periods, but we’ll get you six live plays today, so you’ll watch those first six live today and it should be a good day.

How much did you enjoy the first day of pads when you were a player?

Narduzzi: I don’t remember. Golly, I don’t know what I ate for dinner yesterday, you know?

Did you get excited when the pads went on?

Narduzzi: Of course we did. It’s the same excitement. I think our kids get excited. There will be nerves. Everybody gets nervous about the first day of pads as well. There’s always nerves, as a head coach and as a player because there’s real contact out there. There’s no sport like this. But our guys are prepared. We’ve practiced the right way, as far as just the tempos the last few days and they’re ready for this.

Defensive players probably wish they could hit the quarterback because they go all summer and they can’t touch him. Because of Phil and how big he is, is this maybe a year where the defenders are okay with not being live on the quarterback?

Narduzzi: No, I don’t think so. They want to hit him. Because he’s not looking. It’s a little different. If I have my back to you, it doesn’t matter how big you are; everybody will hit somebody. I always laugh at the DB’s if they take a shot at a guy with his back turned, it’s like, ‘Hit him when he’s facing you.’ But I think that quarterback has got a tough position: he’s sitting in the pocket, he’s got to be patient, he’s looking down the field while he ignores that rush and trusts his pass protection. So anybody that’s standing still and you can hit, they don’t care how big you are. But we’ll stay off the quarterback. We’ve got to do a great job of staying off the quarterback.

Historically, your linebackers have really gotten into the first day of pads. Who are some of the younger linebackers you’re excited to see step up?

Narduzzi: You know what, the young guys are still learning. Like, Jordan Bass is still learning but you can watch him burst and run and you’re like, holy cow, he’s going to be really good. Rasheem Biles, he got in some scraps yesterday. He’s a little scrappy. So I’m sure there’s going to be some talk out there when that number three group gets out there and gets rolling.

What about your veteran linebackers, the guys who are starting? How are they looking?

Narduzzi: They look good. Shayne Simon and Bangally, they’re what we expect. But with those guys, we expect more details. It’s just like, we want you to be better than you were in the spring. There’s constant progression there, and if you’re not getting better, you’re staying the same and that’s not good.

In terms of physical attributes, is there a guy you’ve coached that you would compare to Bangally?

Narduzzi: I got a call from Bruce Feldman a couple weeks ago, maybe a week and a half ago, about a former linebacker of mine at Miami of Ohio who was a freak. He was one of the first freaks out there. Terna Nande was his name. He kind of reminds me of him a little bit. We’ve had a lot of good linebackers. Greg Jones was a guy we had at Michigan State. And SirVocea is tearing it up down in Tampa, from what I hear. Making plays every day. So everybody’s a little bit different but we’re just going to continue to work on his motor and consistency.

How’s the punting battle going?

Narduzzi: It’s going good. Both of them are really good punters, I think. I think we’ve got two pretty good ones. It’s just going to come down to the details and who you trust more when it comes down to that opener.

With full pads, is today when the competitions on the offensive and defensive lines will really start to matter?

Narduzzi: They do. Saturday in our jersey scrimmage is when it will really matter. Today, I think we’ve got maybe three periods that are live, and that might be including the one, so we’re just going to ween into it and not go crazy. I think the NCAA thinks we do that sometimes; they try to limit what you do. But it wouldn’t be really smart to do that today. We just want to be able to coach it off of tape, make sure guys have their feet underneath them and keep our guys healthy.

What kind of progress is Derrick Davis making?

Narduzzi: He’s making progress every day. He’s making progress every day. I’ll tell you, Montravius Lloyd showed up yesterday. It was kind of like, ‘ooh.’ He looked like he’s got a little motor to him, so it was interesting as well.

How many backs would you like to have ready?

Narduzzi: Four, five, it depends. If you stay healthy, you only need two or three, you know? But you never know how that is, so you have to have them all ready to go.

Who are some third-team or practice squad guys who -

Narduzzi: Practice squad?

You know what I mean. Guys that are further down the depth chart that are kind of pushing some of the starters and higher guys.

Narduzzi: You know, Rasheem Biles is interesting, and Jordan Bass - both interesting guys because of their athletic ability. So those guys are always intriguing; we just have to get them going the right direction. I’m trying to think. In the secondary, Cruce Brookins is a guy that you have to keep an eye on. He’s smart and it’s just a process for some of those guys, but you have to keep an eye on him as far as special teams go. D-line, I don’t really see anybody at this point. O-line, nobody at this point. Tai Ray is doing a nice job. And like I said, I mentioned Montravius and then those four freshman receivers. I think I’ve mentioned those guys every day, with Zion and Lamar and the other two.

When’s the last time you guys have had a player who was built like Malcolm Epps, with his height and size?

Narduzzi: Lucas Krull was kind of one of those guys. He kind of looked like him. Malcolm is just trying to learn the offense. You think about that: there’s still mistakes out there. But he’s big, he’s athletic and he’s got such a great attitude. I love that kid, just because he’s got a great attitude. A guy that transfers in, he fits our mold of who we want as people, and that’s what I’m most excited about: he’s fun to coach.

Will you be at Acrisure on Saturday and will it be live and what time should I be there?

Narduzzi: It will be live at 7:30 at night. We’re going night scrimmage at Acrisure. So get your general admission tickets from E.J. and good luck to you.

Hey, we have two special guests here at practice today. We’ve got Coach Dantonio, who I worked with for 11 years. His brother’s here but he’s not the superstar. And then Jim Tressel is also here today. We’ve got two legends. Hall of famers.