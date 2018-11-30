Video analysis: Aliquippa's Will Gipson commits to Pitt
Rivals.com has exclusive camp film, plus new footage of Will Gipson and his dominating performance in the WPIAL Finals. Recruiting analyst Adam Friedman takes an in-depth look at a major local commit for the Pitt Panthers.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news