The Pitt basketball team is gearing up for the 2024-25 regular season. The Panthers have an exhibition contest against Point Park University on Tuesday night, set for 7:00 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt held a practice on Saturday afternoon, and following that session senior Zack Austin, along with second-year players Papa Amadou-Kante and Jaland Lowe met with the media.