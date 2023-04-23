Pitt's latest transfer addition is a tight end from USC

Malcom Epps, a 6'6" senior tight end who played for the Trojan the past two seasons, confirmed to Panther-Lair.com that committed Friday morning.

The commitment came after he took an official visit to Pitt during the final week of spring camp two weeks ago.

"The culture is established and they were In constant communication with me through and through," Epps told Panther-Lair.com. "And the players on the team are very good guys and I can see my personality mixing in very well with them."

Epps said that his three-day visit to Pitt as the Panthers were wrapping up spring camp gave him insight into the culture Pat Narduzzi has created with the program.

"A bunch of tough dudes who believe in their coach," he said.

Epps was a four-star tight end prospect in the class of 2018. A native of Spring (Tex.), he signed with the University of Texas and spent three seasons with the Longhorns, catching a total of 24 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Epps transferred to USC where he caught 10 passes and averaged 17.3 yards per reception in his first season but was limited to three receptions this past season. He did record two touchdowns on his three receptions In 2022, though, and seven of his 36 catches in the last four seasons have been in the end zone.

Epps will provide immediate depth and experience to Pitt's tight end room in the 2023 season. The Panthers bring back returning starter Gavin Bartholomew along with Karter Johnson, a senior who was recently recognized for being one of the team's most improved players this spring.

Beyond the top two tight ends, the depth here is a bit inexperienced. Cole Mitchell and Jake Renda are entering their third year with the program, but neither has caught a pass in a game in their first two seasons. Pitt also lost Dylan Deveney this offseason from the roster. He transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2022 season, but an injury sidelined him for the season.

Epps said the Pitt coaches think he can be a weapon in the Panthers' offense.

"They just told me that they love my willingness to block and my vertical pass-catching ability and I'll be a mismatch problem against linebackers and safeties In the pro-style offense they run."

Epps will come to Pitt with one year of eligibility remaining.

The addition of Epps brings Pitt's scholarship total to 82 heading into the 2023 season. There is room for Pitt to have three additional roster adds in the transfer portal, an area where the Pitt coaches seem active of late with spring practice ending last week.