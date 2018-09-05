The Pitt football team got it’s season under way with a 33-7 win over Albany on Saturday, but the other fall sports have been going at it for a little bit longer. Here is a rundown on how some of the other programs fared last week.

The Pitt men’s soccer team opened the week with a convincing 6-1 win over Delaware to improve to 1-1 on the year. Sophomore Edward Kizza netted a hat trick against the Blue Hens; he is following up a season in which he scored four goals and landed on the All-ACC Freshman team.

The Panthers then traveled to No. 4 Akron on Saturday and dropped a 1-0 decision to the Zips. Pitt outshot Akron 13-9, but could not find the back of the net. The Panthers are now 0-2 against top-25 teams this season and 1-2 overall.

Up next the Panthers will open conference play and head to Chapel Hill to take on No. 5 North Carolina. Pitt lost to the Tar Heels 2-1 during the 2017 campaign.

The Pitt women’s soccer team had a rough week with a pair of losses on the road in Texas. The Panthers took on TCU and dropped a 4-0 decision and followed that up with a 4-1 loss to North Texas with senior Mikayla Schmidt scoring the lone goal all week.

Pitt is 3-2-1 on the year, but after having only won three games last season, things appear to be on the rise under first-year coach Randy Waldrum. His team will host cross-town rival Duquesne on Thursday night, and on Sunday, No. 19 Kansas will come to Ambrose Urbanic Field to close out the week.

The Pitt volleyball team continued to roll with three wins last week. Pitt went to the Seton Hall Classic and took down Oklahoma 3-1 on Friday night, and followed that up with 3-0 decisions over Seton Hall and VCU on Saturday for the perfect 3-0 weekend.

Pitt is now 6-0 this season and the program has climbed to No. 13 nationally in the polls. Dan Fisher’s squad will host the Panther Invitational at Fitzgerald Fieldhouse this weekend with matches against Kennesaw State, Dayton, and 12th ranked Washington on the horizon.