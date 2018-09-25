Conference play has begun for the Pitt fall sports programs. Here is an update on how those programs are faring to this point as the end of September approaches.

Volleyball

Pitt stayed perfect on the year with a pair of wins over Virginia and Virginia Tech to kick off conference play last week. The team now has a 13-0 record, and moved up to No. 8 nationally in the AVCA coaches poll.

The match with Virginia on Wednesday proved to be a little more difficult than expected. Pitt prevailed 25-17 in the first set, but things became a little more difficult for the Panthers in the latter two matches. The Cavaliers held leads of 14-6 and 20-13 before a furious comeback by the Panthers to capture the second set 25-23.

In the third set, Virginia was ahead 19-16 before racked up seven straight points on the way to a 25-21 victory. Senior Angela Seman recorded 12 digs during the match, which moved her into second place all-time on the Pitt leaderboard in that department.

Pitt’s second match of the week went much smoother. Pitt defeated Virginia Tech in three sets: 25-16, 25-18, 25-20. Seman notched 18 digs and junior Nika Markovic recorded 14 kills.

Pitt will put it’s undefeated record on the line this week with a pair of home games against Miami on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and Florida State on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

The Pitt men’s soccer team rolled to a 2-0 non-conference victory against Detroit Mercy last Tuesday. Senior Javi Perez and sophomore Marcony Pimentel notched goals in the victory.

Later on in the week, Pitt traveled to Kentucky to face No. 6 Louisville. The Panthers fell to the Cardinals by a 1-0 decision. Pitt held strong against Louisville throughout much of the contest, but the Cardinals scored their only goal in the 78th minute on a penalty kick.

Pitt is now 3-4 on the season and 0-2 in the ACC. Pitt has played four teams in the top 25 to this point, and have lost all four matches by just one goal each time.

Pitt welcomes North Carolina State to Ambrose Urbanic Field tonight at 7 p.m.. The Wolfpack has a 6-1 record on the season and are 1-1 in the ACC. Pitt will host a second game this week as top 25 Virginia comes to Pittsburgh for a Friday night game.

Women’s Soccer

Randy Waldrum’s team hit the road last week and took on two teams in North Carolina. On Thursday, the Panthers dropped a 3-0 game to North Carolina in Cary (NC) as the game was relocated there due to Hurricane Florence. The Panthers were outshot 24-1 by the fifth-ranked Tar Heels.

Pitt then traveled to Raleigh to take on the 16th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack. N.C. State claimed a 6-0 victory over the Panthers. Pitt was outshot 13-9 in that game. The two losses drop the Panthers to 4-5-1 on the season.

Pitt has one game this week with a trip to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech on Sunday. The Hokies are 1-1 in the ACC, and a 5-2-3 record overall.