As the calendar switches to November this week, some of Pitt's fall sports will be wrapping up their seasons. Along with that transition, some of the winter sports programs will start to get under way with the Pitt men’s and women’s basketball teams having exhibitions this week and wrestling getting started with the Blue-Gold scrimmage on Friday. Here is this week's Upper Campus Rundown.



Volleyball

It finally happened: the Pitt women’s volleyball team lost a match. After starting the year 23-0, the Panthers' unbelievable run came to an end with a road loss to Duke.

The week started on a positive note with a 3-0 defeat of Wake Forest on Friday in Winston-Salem. The Panthers jumped all over the Demon Deacons in the first set with a quick 15-10 advantage. After a timeout, the Panthers continued their dominance closing out the set 25-13.

In the second set, the Panthers fell behind 18-13, but went to work and closed it out with a 25-22 set win. Pitt closed out the third with a 25-13 decision. Stephanie Williams put together a strong match with 11 kills and 10 digs.

On Sunday, Pitt finally met their match. Playing in historic Cameron indoor Stadium, the host Blue Devils rose to the challenge to take down the Panthers. The match started with Pitt claiming a 25-18 victory, but it was all Blue Devils from there. Duke won the final three sets: 26-24, 25-23, 25-22.

The loss dropped Pitt from No. 5 in the AVCA poll all the way down to No. 10. The Panthers’ RPI is still strong checking in at No. 8, and they will hit the road again this week, starting with Georgia Tech on Friday and then Clemson on Sunday.

Men’s Soccer

The Pitt men’s soccer team closed out the regular season last week with a 1-0 loss to No. 23 Notre Dame at home. The match proved was even until the Irish broke through in the 84th minute to seal the victory. Notre Dame out-shot Pitt 10-8.

With the loss, Pitt has now lost three straight matches and five of the last six on the year. It is a similar downward slide that happened last season, as Pitt closed out 2017 with a four game losing streak.

The season is not done just yet, as the Panthers will head to Charlottesville to take on Virginia in the ACC Tournament. Pitt lost to Virginia 2-0 back in September. Should the Panthers win on Wednesday, they will advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday against third-seeded Duke.

Women’s Soccer

The Pitt women’s team saw its season come to an end with a 7-0 setback to No. 19 Boston College. The Panthers ended the year on a 10 game losing streak, all of which were ACC matches.

Unlike the men’s side of things, the ACC women’s soccer tournament only take the top eight teams thus effectively ending Pitt’s season.

