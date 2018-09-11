The Pit football team had a forgettable weekend, but it was not a lost cause for the other fall sports programs. Here is a look at what else happened this weekend on campus.

Volleyball

The Panthers’ volleyball team entered the week ranked No. 13 in the country and did not disappoint. Pitt hosted the Panther Invitational with three matches against Kennesaw State, Dayton, and No. 12 Washington.

On Friday, Pitt trailed Kennesaw State after one set before eventually putting the Owls away by a 3-2 decision. During the second match against Dayton on Saturday, once again Pitt fell behind in the first set before ultimately dispatching the Flyers 3-1.

On Saturday, however, Dan Fisher’s team left no doubt. Pitt dominated twelfth-ranked Washington with a 3-0 sweep. It avenged a 3-0 loss to the Huskies last season. Sophomore Kayla Lund led the Panthers with 16 kills and two aces.

Pitt will hit the road this weekend to play in the Coastal Carolina challenge in Myrtle Beach (SC) as the nation's ninth-ranked team in the new AVCA top 25 poll. Pitt will play College of Charleston on Friday and the host Chanticleers on Saturday, which will wrap up the non-conference portion of the schedule.

Men's soccer

For the third time this season, the Pitt men’s soccer team lost a one-goal game to a ranked team. Pitt traveled to fifth-ranked North Carolina on Saturday and lost to the Tar Heels 2-1 in double-overtime. Sophomore Edward Kizza buried his fourth goal of the season early in the match. The Panthers were unable to keep the lead and lost a heartbreaker in the 108th minute.

Up next for Jay Vodovich’s squad will be a Tuesday showdown against VCU on the road before returning home to Pittsburgh to host North Carolina State in an ACC showdown.



Women's soccer

Finally, the Pitt women’s soccer team managed to get over the hump of last season and earned its fourth win of the season, beating out the total of three wins from a year ago. The Panthers took down cross-town rival Duquesne by a 2-0 margin. Freshman Madeline Gravante scored both of the Panthers’ goals in the victory.

Pitt was set to host No. 18 Kansas on Sunday, but the ongoing rains in Pittsburgh prevented the game from being player. Pitt will be back in action on Saturday as Randy Waldrum’s team welcomes No. 24 Louisville to Ambros Urbanic Field at the Petersen Sports Complex.