Underwood on the receivers, installing a new offense, and more
Pitt wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood met with the media after the team’s spring practice on Thursday. Underwood discussed his position group, working with Frank Cignetti, recruiting and more....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news