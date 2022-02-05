Underwood named receivers coach and pass game coordinator

Pat Narduzzi’s coaching staff for the 2022 season is complete, as Pitt announced Saturday morning that Tiquan Underwood has officially joined the Panthers.

Underwood will assume the role of wide receivers coach left vacant by Brennan Marion, who left for the same job at Texas las month. Underwood will also add the title of pass game coordinator.

“Tiquan is a tremendous addition to our program,” Narduzzi said in a press release. “First and foremost, he is just an outstanding person. Our staff really enjoyed getting to know him during the interview process and it was obvious he’ll be a great fit.

“Tiquan is an enthusiastic and knowledgeable coach who will help elevate everything we are looking to accomplish offensively. He’ll make an immediate connection with our players and help them be better on and off the field.”

Underwood comes to Pitt from Rutgers, where he was the receivers coach for two years under Greg Schiano. Underwood played for Schiano at Rutgers in the mid-2000’s, catching 132 passes for 1,931 yards and 16 touchdowns over four seasons. He faced Pitt four times over that span and caught nine passes for 89 yards and one touchdown against the Panthers.

After his collegiate career ended, Underwood was a seventh-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent the 2009 and 2010 seasons before signing with the New England Patriots in 2011 on their way to a Super Bowl run. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for parts of the 2012 and 2013 seasons, spent a summer with the Carolina Panthers and then went to the Canadian Football League for several seasons before retiring.

Underwood’s coaching career started at Lafayette, where he coached the receivers for John Garrett, who coached the receivers for the Buccaneers when Underwood was in Tampa Bay. In 2019, Underwood took a quality control position with the Miami Dolphins and then joined Schiano’s staff at Rutgers.

Now he’s bringing that background to Pitt.

“It is an honor to be named wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh,” Underwood said in an official release. “I am grateful to Coach Narduzzi and our director of athletics, Heather Lyke, for the opportunity to join this outstanding program and university. Pitt is a special place with a great tradition. I look forward to helping this program pursue another ACC championship and national title while working with our tremendous student-athletes, coaches and staff. I can’t wait to get started and help build on the solid foundation that is already established here at Pitt.”

Underwood is the fourth receivers coach to work under Narduzzi with the Panthers. Prior to Marion, current Los Angeles Chargers receivers coach Chris Beatty held the position for two seasons. Beatty replaced Kevin Sherman, who was hired as part of Narduzzi’s original coaching staff in 2015.

Narduzzi filled two staff openings this offseason. In addition to Underwood, Narduzzi also added Frank Cignetti, who returned to Pitt for his second stint as offensive coordinator, replacing Mark Whipple, who took the same position at Nebraska.