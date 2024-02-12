Pat Narduzzi has one more position on his staff to fill after news broke Sunday night that wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Tiquan Underwood is leaving the Panthers for a position with the New England Patriots.

Noah Hiles of the Post-Gazette reported Sunday night that Underwood was taking a position in the NFL, and Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com later reported that the Patriots would be Underwood’s destination.

Underwood played for the Patriots in 2011 and was a teammate of Jerod Meyo, who was hired to replaced Bill Belichick as New England’s head coach this offseason.

Underwood joined Pitt’s staff prior to the 2022 season after spending the previous two years working at his alma mater, Rutgers. He also worked at Lafayette College for one year and spent the 2019 season as a quality control assistant with the Miami Dolphins.

The highlight of Pitt’s 2022 season for the Panthers’ receivers came in the regular-season finale when Jared Wayne caught 11 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns to cross the 1,000-yard mark for the year.

That was the eighth 200-yard receiving game in Pitt history and the most yards in a single game by a Pitt receiver since Larry Fitzgerald had 207 in a game in 2003.

In 2023, Bub Means, who began his college career as a defensive back at Tennessee, had the best season of his career, catching 41 passes for 721 yards and six touchdowns, finishing as Pitt’s leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Underwood’s departure represents the fifth change to Pitt’s offensive coaching staff this offseason after offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti was fired the day after the 2023 regular season ended and running backs coach Andre Powell, tight ends coach Tim Salem and offensive line coach Dave Borbely were released later in December.

Additionally, defensive line coach Charlie Partridge left Pitt for the Indianapolis Colts last week, giving Narduzzi six positions to fill this offseason.

Western Carolina offensive coordinator Kade Bell was hired to replace Cignetti, and Jeremy Darveau, Bell’s offensive line coach at WCU, replaced Borbely. Miami (Oh.) special teams coordinator Jacob Bronowski was hired to take over tight ends and special teams. And Howard offensive coordinator/receivers coach Lindsey Lamar replaced Powell as Pitt’s running backs coach.

That leaves Narduzzi looking for two more position coaches - wide receivers and defensive line - with Pitt’s spring camp expected to start the first week of March.