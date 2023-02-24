Lamar Seymore’s resume speaks for itself.

A four-time state champion at Miami Central, Seymore lost just six games over the course of his high school career, and none of them came last season.

The Rockets were a perfect 14-0 in 2022, and Seymore was no small part of the march to a fourth consecutive state title, catching 34 passes for 596 yards (17.5 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns as a senior and establishing himself as seemingly one of the best receivers in south Florida, if not beyond.

And yet, when the final rankings for the class of 2023 were released, Seymore was nowhere to be found.

Not among the top 100 prospects in the state of Florida.

Not among the top 110 receiver prospects in the country.

Seymore was a three-star recruit, rated 5.6 on the Rivals rating scale. That was the same rating given to Santana Fleming, who signed with Western Carolina, and Harvey Broussard, who signed with Louisiana-Lafayette.

Pitt’s fans - and probably its coaches - would take umbrage with that ranking, but Seymore isn’t concerned.

Instead, he’s confident.

“I wouldn’t complain about it, because that’s what they think, but I know I’m way better than a three-star,” Seymore said at Pitt’s facility in the South Side recently. “I know what I can do, so I really wouldn’t chirp about it.”

And what, exactly can Seymore do?

“I get open. I get open and score touchdowns,” he said. “That’s really it. I work hard, too. I’m a competitor, too.

“I’m young, too, so they’ll be like, ‘He’s not really going to play as a freshman.’ But I’m coming in to play as a freshman.”

Pitt could use help at receiver in 2023. With the departure of 2022 leading receiver Jared Wayne to the NFL, as well as a pair of transfers, the receiver room in the South Side is a bit thin this offseason. The Panthers bring back Konata Mumpfield (58 receptions, 553 yards, 1 touchdown in 2022) and Bub Means (27/401/2), but the rest of the returning receivers combined to catch two passes for 27 yards last season, and those stats were accumulated by Gavin Thomson.

As such, it should come as little surprise that the Pitt coaches added four high school prospects and a transfer at receiver so far this offseason.

As one of two freshman receivers to enroll in January, Seymore sees an opportunity.

“There’s competition everywhere in all position groups, but it just depends on me if I’m going to play or not,” he said. “So I have to get in my playbook, get extra reps after practice and before practice, stuff like that.”

In addition to the receiver depth chart, Seymore also sees an opportunity in Pitt’s offense. Last season, the Panthers built their success with the ground game and running back Israel Abanikanda. But now that

“We’re going to be able to throw the ball now,” Seymore said. “Last year, they were a run-heavy team and we’re going to spread the ball. That’s better for me as a receiver.”

Now Seymore hopes to make an impact in his freshman season. It’s not unprecedented for a first-year Pitt receiver to contribute, with the likes of Jordan Addison, Tyler Boyd and Larry Fitzgerald having put in impressive freshman performances.

As Seymore walks the halls of Pitt’s South Side facility, he sees those names - and hopes to see his alongside them.

“That’s something I want to do, too, like Larry Fitzgerald did it.”