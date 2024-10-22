Advertisement

in other news

Video: Amadou-Kante, Austin, and Lowe speak after Pitt's Saturday practice

Video: Amadou-Kante, Austin, and Lowe speak after Pitt's Saturday practice

Press conference videos following Pitt's Saturday practice

 • Jim Hammett
Practice report: First look at 2024-25 Pitt basketball

Practice report: First look at 2024-25 Pitt basketball

The first live action of Pitt basketball

 • Jim Hammett
Ten Takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference

Ten Takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference

Ten things that stood out from Narduzzi's Friday press conference.

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
A conversation with Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe

A conversation with Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe

The hoops season is right around the corner, so today we're sitting down with guards Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe.

 • Chris Peak
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on Greene, Syracuse, the off week and more

Video and transcript: Narduzzi on Greene, Syracuse, the off week and more

With a Thursday game coming up, Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Friday.

 • Chris Peak

in other news

Video: Amadou-Kante, Austin, and Lowe speak after Pitt's Saturday practice

Video: Amadou-Kante, Austin, and Lowe speak after Pitt's Saturday practice

Press conference videos following Pitt's Saturday practice

 • Jim Hammett
Practice report: First look at 2024-25 Pitt basketball

Practice report: First look at 2024-25 Pitt basketball

The first live action of Pitt basketball

 • Jim Hammett
Ten Takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference

Ten Takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference

Ten things that stood out from Narduzzi's Friday press conference.

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 22, 2024
Under the Lights: Sommers records two sacks
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
Staff
Twitter
@JimHammett
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement