Advertisement

in other news

Pitt clobbers Radford 96-56 to start 2024-25 season

Pitt clobbers Radford 96-56 to start 2024-25 season

A recap of Pitt's 96-56 win over Radford

 • Jim Hammett
Capel, Leggett, Lowe discuss Pitt's 96-56 win over Radford

Capel, Leggett, Lowe discuss Pitt's 96-56 win over Radford

Pitt's postgame press conference from the season opening win over Radford

 • Jim Hammett
Narduzzi recaps SMU and looks ahead to Virginia

Narduzzi recaps SMU and looks ahead to Virginia

Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday. Here's video and a full rundown of what he said.

 • Chris Peak
In the film room: How can Jorge Diaz Graham contribute this season?

In the film room: How can Jorge Diaz Graham contribute this season?

What kind of role can Jorge Diaz Graham have this season? Let's look at the film.

Premium content
 • Stephen Gertz
Staff picks: Pitt opens 2024-25 campaign against Radford

Staff picks: Pitt opens 2024-25 campaign against Radford

The Panther-Lair.com staff previews Pitt's opening game against Radford

 • Jim Hammett

in other news

Pitt clobbers Radford 96-56 to start 2024-25 season

Pitt clobbers Radford 96-56 to start 2024-25 season

A recap of Pitt's 96-56 win over Radford

 • Jim Hammett
Capel, Leggett, Lowe discuss Pitt's 96-56 win over Radford

Capel, Leggett, Lowe discuss Pitt's 96-56 win over Radford

Pitt's postgame press conference from the season opening win over Radford

 • Jim Hammett
Narduzzi recaps SMU and looks ahead to Virginia

Narduzzi recaps SMU and looks ahead to Virginia

Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday. Here's video and a full rundown of what he said.

 • Chris Peak
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 6, 2024
Under the Lights: Kinsler scores 14th TD of the season
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
Staff
Twitter
@JimHammett
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pittsburgh
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
7 - 1
Overall Record
3 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
Pittsburgh
7 - 1
Pittsburgh
Virginia
4 - 4
Virginia
-7.5, O/U 57.5
Finished
SMU
48
Arrow
SMU
Pittsburgh
25
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh
41
Arrow
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
13
Syracuse