Snap counts: Who played on defense for Pitt against Cal?

Pitt's defense only gave up two touchdowns and 15 total points in the Panthers' win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium.

 • Chris Peak
Snap counts: Who played on offense for Pitt against Cal?

Pitt's offense played its worst game of the season in Saturday's 17-15 win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium.

 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's win over Cal

It's Monday morning and Pitt is 6-0. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the No. 20 Panthers.

 • Chris Peak
Sunday Notebook: Reid back to running, a sack attack, and more

News and notes surrounding the 6-0 Pitt Panthers

 • Jim Hammett
The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt's win over Cal

After Pitt's win over Cal on Saturday, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game to talk about what we saw.

 • Chris Peak

Pitt's defense only gave up two touchdowns and 15 total points in the Panthers' win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium.

 • Chris Peak
Pitt's offense played its worst game of the season in Saturday's 17-15 win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium.

 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's win over Cal

It's Monday morning and Pitt is 6-0. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the No. 20 Panthers.

 • Chris Peak
Published Oct 16, 2024
Under the Lights: Heintschel leads team to league title
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
Staff
Twitter
@JimHammett
