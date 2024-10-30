Under the Lights: Heintschel accounts for 8 TDs

in other news
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on SMU, the Syracuse game and more
Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday and talked about Pitt's win over Syracuse and more.
Pitt's closeness helps defy expectations after seven games
"We have a shot against everybody. Not even a shot; we have the advantage, because we’ve got some real dogs on our side"
In the film room: Areas of improvement for three key returners
Where do Ishmael Leggett, Guillermo Diaz Graham and Zack Austin need to improve the most?
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on the polls and more
It's Monday and Pitt is still undefeated, so on today's Morning Pitt we're talking about the new ranking and more.
Snaps and stats: Who played on defense for Pitt against Syracuse?
Pitt played a lot of defensive snaps and used 32 defensive players in the 41-13 win over Syracuse.
